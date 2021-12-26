Salman Khan bitten by snake a day before his 56th birthday
Bollywood’s legendary actor Salman Khan, who is going to turn 56 on December 27, has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake at his farmhouse.
The actor often takes time to visit his Panvel farmhouse for some quality time away from the city. But, it turned out unfortunate for him after Salman Khan was bitten by a snake last night at 3 am.
According to media reports, the snake was non-poisonous and the Kick actor, after being discharged from hospital on Sunday morning, is recovering well at his farmhouse.
The reports further added that the superstar will ring on his birthday at the Panvel farmhouse tonight with some close friends and family.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan officially announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the RRR pre-release in Mumbai last week.
He also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif.
