Salman Khan flaunts her moves on ‘Tamma Tamma’ with niece

On December 27, actor Salman Khan, who shares his birthday with his niece Ayat, celebrated with family and friends. Aayush Sharma, Ayat’s father, and Salman Khan’s brother-in-law shared a video of the two dancing on Instagram on Monday.

Aayush shared the footage of Salman and Ayat on his Instagram Stories. Salman is seen holding Ayat in his arms and dancing to the tune Tamma Tamma in the video. Multiple fan accounts later reposted the clip.

As soon as the video started doing rounds on the Internet, his fans started reacting to it. A video from Salman’s birthday party went viral on Monday. Salman, who shares Ayat’s birthday, was seen cutting the birthday cake with her in the video.