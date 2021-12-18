Sana Khan leaves for Umrah with her husband Anas Saiyad
Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left the industry after getting married to her husband Anas Saiyad recently leaves for Umrah with her husband. the actress posted a picture in which the beautiful couple can be seen wearing complete white which is required to wear before performing the Umrah.
Sana married Anas in a small ceremony on November 20 of last year, less than a month after announcing her retirement from filmmaking. In an Instagram post, she informed her followers of the news. She added in another post that marrying him was the “best decision of (her) life.”
Read more. Sana Khan, Anas Saiyad celebrate first wedding anniversary, ‘united forever till Jannah’
Taking to her Instagram account Sana Khan wrote, “UMRAH. Kya hasi sama hoga, Kya hasi ghadi hogi, Jab khana E khuda main hamari hazari hogi , Nikah ke baad hamari zindagi ka sabse khubsurat safar”
