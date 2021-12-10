Sara Ali Khan reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to find peace in Ranbir Kapoor qawwali
Sara Ali Khan has been continually in the news recently due to the success of her movie Atrangi Re. The film, which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, the movie is about a musical love story. The film’s promotion is in full gear, and Sara has been travelling to numerous locations in this regard. This time the two, Sara and Akshay arrived in New Delhi to promote Atrangi Re, and in the midst of it all, the actress made time to visit Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.
The actress took to her Insta account and shared a glimpse of the evening. She can be seen in a green printed suit with a pink customised mask. The Atrangi Re actress was sitting on the floor in the dargah whilst deeply enjoying the Kun Faya Kun qawwali.
The film, Atrangi Re is all set to release on December 24, 2021. AR Rehman composed the music of the movie and it was recently launched.
