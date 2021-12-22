Sara Ali Khan says she had never the ‘marriage talk’ with her mother
Sara Ali Khan has admitted that she and her mother, Amrita Singh, have yet to have the “marriage talk.” The actor is now promoting her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, in which her character, Rinku, is forcibly married off to Dhanush’s character, Vishu.
While talking about dating, Sara was recently asked if she likes to keep her personal life to herself, the actor said, “It’s nobody else’s business.” She went on to add, “People talk about equations when they reach a level of seriousness. When there is something to speak about, it will be spoken about.”
The actress said she and her mother Amrita Singh don’t discuss anything about the actor’s marriage plans, and that they’ve never had the ‘marriage talk’. Sharing the reason, Sara said: “Mom wants me to focus on work.”
