Sara Ali Khan shares her father’s reaction to working with Akshay Kumar

Sara Ali Khan recently discussed her father’s reaction to her working with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re.’

While the film’s cast was criticized for casting an older male lead against a young female actress, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor had a different opinion.

During her conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Coolie No.1 actress revealed, “Saif said that Akshay is great and had a blast working with him and I am sure I will too.”

The 26-year-old actor also spoke openly about his collaboration with the Khiladi actor.

She said, “Outstanding. I think that he is such a superstar and he has such great presence and has such outstanding energy but the coolest thing is that he’s so humble.”

“I never felt like I was working with India’s biggest superstar. He was just so relatable and relaxed and so easy to work with,” Khan added.

On December 24, the film, which also stars Dhanush in the lead role, will be released.