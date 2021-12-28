Shahid Kapoor’s movie Jersey release postpones due to Omicron

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, has been postponed due to an increase in incidences of COVID-19’s Omicron form in India. The film was scheduled to hit theatres on December 31.

A statement released on behalf of Team Jersey reads, “In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey.”

The move comes after the Delhi government ordered the closure of cinema halls, spas, and gyms on Tuesday in order to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.