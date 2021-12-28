Shahid Kapoor’s movie Jersey release postpones due to Omicron
Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, has been postponed due to an increase in incidences of COVID-19’s Omicron form in India. The film was scheduled to hit theatres on December 31.
A statement released on behalf of Team Jersey reads, “In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey.”
The move comes after the Delhi government ordered the closure of cinema halls, spas, and gyms on Tuesday in order to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.
Read More
Kubra Khan shares a special message on Dananeer birthday
The ‘Pawri’ horahe hai girl who made it to news through her...
Asim Riaz asks Shehnaaz fans to "stop targeting" after his controversial tweet
Asim Riaz, a Bigg Boss 13 participant, has now clarified his previous...
Alizeh Shah slays in an off-shoulder black top
Alizeh Shah, a social media sensation known for her outspoken personality and...
Salman Khan flaunts her moves on 'Tamma Tamma' with niece
On December 27, actor Salman Khan, who shares his birthday with his...
‘Boycott 83’ trends in India right after movie release
Boycott83 trends on social media right after the release of the movie:...