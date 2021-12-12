Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla on his birthday, her post will melt your heart
Sidharth Shukla is no longer with us, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever. Today is the late actor’s birthday, and it’s becoming more difficult for his fans and family members to cope with the gap that his untimely death has left in everyone’s life.
On social media, well wishes are coming in from all corners, and fans are missing him terribly today. Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the late star and it will leave you teary-eyed.
Sidharth Shukla is wearing a white tee and flashing one of his biggest smiles in the photo shared by Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth is surrounded by wings, and the background appears to be lighted from all sides.
View this post on Instagram
The actress did not write anything in the caption but it is evident from this post that she is missing Sid a lot today.
