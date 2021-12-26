Shilpa Shetty celebrates Christmas with Raj Kundra and friends
This Christmas, Shilpa Shetty, and her family decided to go and spend quality time in the mountains.
On her Instagram stories, the actress has posted numerous photos and videos. In one of the videos, the actress can be seen sitting near the Kempty waterfall with her children, playing with the water.
Her chefs can also be seen arranging a special supper table for the family in the video. She also posted a couple of photos to her Instagram stories, including one of her posing in front of a Christmas tree with her family, including her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, and friends.
Sharing the video as a post, she wrote, “Ho ho ho. Merrrryyyyy Christmas to all my Instafam.. An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here .. It’s trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is!”
