Shilpa Shetty slams Rakhi Sawant for making fun of Shamita’s injury

Rakhi Sawant was seen copying Shamita Shetty for making certain gestures when she lifts her arm in a previous episode of Bigg Boss 15.

Former Bigg Boss competitor Rajiv Adatia and Shamita’s sister, actress Shilpa Shetty, have now resorted to social media to defend Shamita.

When Salman Khan told Shamita that people want to know why she makes faces while elevating her arm in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi intervened and began imitating her. Shamita was outraged by this and left the room crying.

Now, Rajiv who is also Shamita’s ‘rakhi-brother’, penned a long note in her support. Rajiv wrote, “Just wanted to say Shamita has been in excruciating pain! When I went into the house she was doing all the washing up alone without complaining! In a task, she got injured very badly and the doctor had told her to tone it down! I used to massage her arms and back to give her relief every night. There were days she would cry in pain. She’s a strong girl! She really is trying her best. I was in the house and believe me it’s very genuine she really is suffering from extreme shoulder pain on both sides and is taking treatment for the same.”

Shilpa also shared Rajiv’s note on Instagram and wrote, “Hoping you stay strong my Tunki. Praying hard. Thank you bro Rajiv Adatia.”

Rajiv also tweeted in support of Shamita and wrote, “Making fun of someone’s injury isn’t cool. Khud ka pain pain or dusro ki drama, wah Rakhi Sawant (Your pain is pain and others’ pain is drama?). This is not the entertainment we like to watch. Splendid player Shamita.”