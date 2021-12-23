Shilpa Shetty spotted at airport with daughter Samisha

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 03:48 pm

Shilpa Shetty and Samisha Shetty Kundra spotted at airport. Image: Instagram

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted at airport with her cutie pie daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra and the mother-daughter duo is too cute for words.

The Hangama 2 actress has been in the limelight for past few months but for all ill-reasons as her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for pornography case. 

Read more: Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in rosy off shoulder dress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)


Shilpa and Samisha could be seen dressed up all white and cuteness is brimming out of the pictures.

Baby Samisha looks adorable in a two-ponytail hairstyle with mama spilling magic in western attire.                                                                                                                                                       

Image: Instagram

Shilpa debuted in Bollywood in 1993 with Baazigar and became prominent with her movie Mein Khiladi Tu Anari.                                                                                                                                           

Read more: Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra’s anniversary getaway

Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple gave birth to a son in 2012 while Samisha came into their lives via surrogacy in 2020.

Read More

1 second ago
Congress to lead the Astroworld tragedy

Congress has formed an independent committee to look into the catastrophe at...
3 mins ago
WhatsApp update: Messaging app working to introduce animating heart emojis

World’s most popular messaging app WhatsApp, is planning to add another small...
17 mins ago
Mansha Pasha feels 'lucky' to have Jibran Nasir as her best friend; here's why!

Talented actress Mansha Pasha and hubby Jibran Nasir are giving major couple...
24 mins ago
'John Wick 4': release postponed to 2023

Lionsgate confirmed on social media that John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, will...
39 mins ago
Ranveer Singh kissing Deepika Padukone at 83 screening

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh one of the most adorable couples of...
46 mins ago
Anushka hails Deepika as she stuns like a queen in a stunning gown

Actress Anushka Sharma recently gushed over her celeb friend Deepika Padukone, who...