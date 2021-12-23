Shilpa Shetty spotted at airport with daughter Samisha

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted at airport with her cutie pie daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra and the mother-daughter duo is too cute for words.

The Hangama 2 actress has been in the limelight for past few months but for all ill-reasons as her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for pornography case.

Shilpa and Samisha could be seen dressed up all white and cuteness is brimming out of the pictures.

Baby Samisha looks adorable in a two-ponytail hairstyle with mama spilling magic in western attire.

Shilpa debuted in Bollywood in 1993 with Baazigar and became prominent with her movie Mein Khiladi Tu Anari.

Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009 and the couple gave birth to a son in 2012 while Samisha came into their lives via surrogacy in 2020.