Sonakshi Sinha refers to her rumored BF as her “best friend”
Actress Sonakshi Sinha wished her rumored lover actor Zaheer Iqbal a happy birthday on Instagram on Friday. In the film Double XL, the two will be seen together.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be seen together in Satramm Ramani’s Double XL. The film is slated to release in 2022.
Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi wrote, “Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also, who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy.”
Zaheer reacted to the pictures and said, “But she’s my best friend yaaaaaa,” and “Can officially call you my heroine also now.” Actor Kubbra Sait commented, “Ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte (A boy and a girl can never be just friends) Happy happy Zah! @iamzahero.” Actors Vijay Varma, Punit Malhotrra and model Prachi Mishra also wished Zaheer in the comments section.
