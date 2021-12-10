Sunny Leone claims that journalists initially refused to interview her

Sunny Leone claimed that during her early days in Bollywood, the media would avoid interviewing her. She worked as an adult star before becoming a contestant on Bigg Boss 5. She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 not long after.

Sunny Leone revealed in an interview that she had been told multiple times that the journalists did not want to speak with her. She wondered if she was some kind of ‘weird, exotic (creature)’ that people avoided.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Sunny said, “In the beginning, it was always, ‘This person does not want to do an interview with you but they have agreed because it’s us.’ What the f*** does that mean? I’m like, ‘Thanks. Such an a**’ Why would you say that out loud? ‘They only do these types of interviews but they are going to do an interview with you.’ Well, is this like a backhanded, weird bad comment to me? What am I, some weird, exotic (creature) that is extinct and they don’t want to come near me and I have leprosy? What is it?” she asked.

Sunny was in the Bigg Boss house when Mahesh Bhatt came in to talk to her about Jism 2 and offer her the film. Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, Mastizaade, and One Night Stand are among her recent flicks.