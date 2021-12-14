Sunny Leone poses with Majnu Bhai’s painting, Anil Kapoor reacts

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 07:10 pm
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone poses with Majnu Bhai’s painting, Anil Kapoor reacts

Sunny Leone posed with a painting of a donkey riding on the back of a horse and urged the audience to ‘identify the famous painter.’ In her Twitter account, she also mentioned Anil Kapoor.

The painting first appeared in Anees Bazmee’s comedy Welcome, and has since been used in a number of memes. Majnu Bhai, Anil’s character in the film, made it.

Read more. Sunny Leone claims that journalists initially refused to interview her

Replying to Sunny’s tweet, Anil wrote, “Majnu Bhai’s art is world-famous in India!” He added a couple of laughing emojis at the end.

Fans had hilarious reactions to the post. “this is Majnu’s painting for Laila,” one joked, making a reference to Sunny’s special song from Raees, Laila Main Laila. “This painting was owned by Mallika Sherawat, how come it’s with you?” another asked.

“It looks like she has fallen in love with you,” many fans wrote, referring to a line from Welcome.

Read More

23 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra praises Miss Universe ‘She’s very smart and gorgeous’

Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, expressed her delight at...
2 hours ago
'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for troubled Globes

Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" and Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of...
2 hours ago
Mira Rajput dazzles with lehenga and a heavy nose ring

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, occasionally models and has a large fan...
2 hours ago
Watch: Junaid Safdar vibes on 'Mein Tenu Samjhawan Ki'

On his pre-wedding qawwali night, Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
2 hours ago
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram faces criticism once again!

Pakistani actress and model, Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin once again...
2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan shares her father's reaction to working with Akshay Kumar

Sara Ali Khan recently discussed her father's reaction to her working with...