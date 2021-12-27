Sunny Leone targeted on twitter for hurting Hindu religious sentiments

It has been noted lately that a lot of the Bollywood celebs are offending their fans. This time, actor and dancer Sunny Leone is under their fire with her new dance number.

Sunny Leone has been chastised for her new song, which offended Hinduism followers’ feelings.

Leone’s most recent song, Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache, is said to be a spoof of a 1960 Hindi devotional hymn.

The Baby doll star’s song, according to several media reports, “crossed a line and converts divine love into a filthy act.”

“Hindus would not tolerate the way Radha and Madhuban are depicted in Sunny Leone’s current song ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache!’ “How long will you continue to toy with Hindu faith?” asks a Twitter user.

“Sunny Leone should be arrested, and Salman should be severely punished. As he invited her to promote this song on Bigg Boss. Sunny Leone should be detained “Salman Khan’s promotion of the song has enraged a Twitterati.

Another irate user posted on his microblogging app, “Arrest Sunny Leone for heartening feelings of Hindus, especially Shri Radha Krishna Devotees.”

Another said, “Arrest Sunny Leone#Madhuban mein Radhika’ song: Remove video or face action, MP Minister warns #SunnyLeone, makers#SunnyLeone.”