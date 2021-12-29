Sushmita Sen opens up about ‘ups and downs’ of 2021 after break up

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 07:30 pm
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen opens up about her ups and downs

In a new Instagram post, Sushmita Sen reminisced on the year that had passed and thanked her followers for their continued support. She expressed her desire for “an incredible 2022.”

“A girl loves compliments!!! And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those!!! Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey!!! 2021 has been a gratifying year…with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life),” she wrote.

Sushmita has had a busy year, both personally and professionally. While her three-year romance with Rohman Shawl ended lately, she was highly praised for her performance in Aarya’s second season.

“As we near the end of this year…I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude…for all the goodness that has touched my life!!! YOU are a BIG part of it!!! I love you guys!! Look forward to an incredible 2022…A year of beautiful manifestations!!! Stay positive…hopeful & happy!!! #itsallhappening for you & not to you!!!” she wrote. She added hashtags such as ‘love’, ‘belonging’ and ‘note of gratitude’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Last week, Sushmita announced her break-up with Rohman. “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

