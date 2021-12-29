Sushmita Sen opens up about ‘ups and downs’ of 2021 after break up
In a new Instagram post, Sushmita Sen reminisced on the year that had passed and thanked her followers for their continued support. She expressed her desire for “an incredible 2022.”
“A girl loves compliments!!! And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those!!! Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey!!! 2021 has been a gratifying year…with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life),” she wrote.
Sushmita has had a busy year, both personally and professionally. While her three-year romance with Rohman Shawl ended lately, she was highly praised for her performance in Aarya’s second season.
“As we near the end of this year…I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude…for all the goodness that has touched my life!!! YOU are a BIG part of it!!! I love you guys!! Look forward to an incredible 2022…A year of beautiful manifestations!!! Stay positive…hopeful & happy!!! #itsallhappening for you & not to you!!!” she wrote. She added hashtags such as ‘love’, ‘belonging’ and ‘note of gratitude’.
View this post on Instagram
Last week, Sushmita announced her break-up with Rohman. “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Read More
Hareem Shah can't control herself when her husband is around
TikTok star Hareem Shah recently confirmed her marriage to Bilal Shah in...
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger finally divorced after 10 years of separation
Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger are officially divorced, after more than ten...
Watch Nora Fatehi reacts as paparazzi called her 'Nora Paaji'
A paparazzo wrongly shouted 'Nora paaji' to Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa...
Why did Emma Watson almost quit her role as Hermione Granger?
Emma Watson almost abandoned the successful franchise at one time, according to...
Throwback: Tapsee Pannu looks sizzling and gives a befitting reply to internet trolls
Indian actress Taapsee Pannu has a huge fan following in India and...