Sushmita Sen shares a cryptic note after partying ways with boyfriend

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has shared a cryptic post after she had parted ways with long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl mentioning that ‘it takes a risk to be happy and it is not easy’.

Taking to Instagram, the Aarya star penned a detailed note that read, ”

The actress wrote, “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!!”

She also posted a picture of herself alongside the note. In the picture, she is seen smiling and posing for the camera.

Earlier on Thursday, Sushmita Sen shared a post saying that she and Rohman are no longer in a relationship. The 46-year-old actor shared an old photo with her ex and said they continue to remain friends.

“We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains,” the caption read.

The couple, who sparked dating rumours in 2018, has also unfollowed eachother on social media.

Sen, a former Miss Universe, is a single parent. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. She often keeps fans indulged with their pictures and videos on Instagram.

