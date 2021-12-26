Sushmita Sen shares a cryptic note after partying ways with boyfriend

Web Desk BOL News

26th Dec, 2021. 02:40 pm
Sushmita Sen breakup with Rohman

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has shared a cryptic post after she had parted ways with long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl mentioning that ‘it takes a risk to be happy and it is not easy’.

Taking to Instagram, the Aarya star penned a detailed note that read, ”

The actress wrote, “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!!”

She also posted a picture of herself alongside the note. In the picture, she is seen smiling and posing for the camera.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Earlier on Thursday, Sushmita Sen shared a post saying that she and Rohman are no longer in a relationship. The 46-year-old actor shared an old photo with her ex and said they continue to remain friends.

“We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains,” the caption read.

The couple, who sparked dating rumours in 2018, has also unfollowed eachother on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sen, a former Miss Universe, is a single parent. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. She often keeps fans indulged with their pictures and videos on Instagram.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen announces breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Read More

30 mins ago
Salman Khan bitten by snake a day before his 56th birthday

Bollywood's legendary actor Salman Khan, who is going to turn 56 on...
2 hours ago
Celebrate christmas with these movies!

With the Christmas sprit in the air people are busy shopping planning...
2 hours ago
The billion dollar digital art world phenomenon

In a world steadily running towards digitisation, the boom of digital art...
3 hours ago
Red Notice – A treat for some’s deprivation, a threat to others’ sanity!

The Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot-starrer may be a Hollywood flick, but in...
3 hours ago
Separation of East Pakistan- The Untold Story

It was after a hiatus of two years that the cinema hall...
3 hours ago
The growing trend of Hotpot in Karachi

Food trends have come and gone, but from the looks of it,...