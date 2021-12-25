This cute post of Neha Dhupia with her babies will surely leave you in awe

Bollywood actress and host Neha Dhupia, who recently welcomed her second child with Angad Bedi, set some major family goals after she posted some adorable clicks to wish her followers a Merry Christmas.

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared multiple pictures alongside hubby and two little munchkins and wished fans as she celebrated the happy occasion.

“Welcome to our crazy, chaotic, cheerful Christmas… this is all that a girl could wish for and more … thank you Santa, those years of leaving cookies and milk out really worked. #merrychristmas from ours to yours,” the caption on her post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

In the picture, the cute little family was seen donning similar festive attires. Neha, Angad, Mehr and the baby boy hopped into comfy red pjs and shirts that featured white trees on them.

The lovely kids left fans and social media users in complete awe.

Earlier in 2018, Neha and Angad had a beautiful wedding in the month of May. They embraced parenthood for the first time the same year as they welcomed Mehr. Later, the couple welcomed their son earlier in 2021.

Neha Dhupia has featured in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. She also judged the reality show Roadies.

On the other hand, Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Previously, he also starred in the web series The Verdict – State Vs Nanavati.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi blessed with a baby boy