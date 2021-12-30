This is what Kareena Kapoor woke up to in the morning
B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor woke up to an adorable view in her room and took the candid shot for her fans to relish the moment with her.
View this post on Instagram
Kapoor was welcomed by her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in bed when she got up in the morning.
Read more: Kareena Kapoor tested negative for COVID-19
“My Morning,” the Jab We Met actress captioned her post.
The picture, that was shared by Bebo, showed Saif casually laying in bed having breakfast while little Pataudi having some ‘me’ time with a notebook in his hands.
Kareena is heavenly blessed with an awesome family and loves to share the pictures with her fans around the world.
View this post on Instagram
Both the Bollywood stars tied the knot in October 2012 in an intimate wedding ceremony.
Read more: Kareena Kapoor steps out for Christmas lunch with family after her covid recovery
View this post on Instagram
The love birds are now parents to two adorable kids and Kareena often shares her experiences about her journey in motherhood.
Read More
Areeba Habib's mayun was a star-studded event
Actress Areeba Habib's mayun ceremony that took place Wednesday night was a...
Nora Fatehi contracts COVID-19: "I've been bedridden for a few days"
Nora Fatehi, who has established herself as among the top dancers in...
Fasn Lashes out Alizeh Shah for Smoking Hash in Public
Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken...
Hira Mani & Muneeb Butt will share the screen for fisrt time in "Qismat"
One of the most stylish and lively actresses, Hira Mani, is all...
LEAKED VIDEO: Alizeh Shah Smoking Hash on the streets?
Alizeh Shah, the social media sensation who is known for her outspoken...