Throwback when Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in bold photos
Jhanvi Kapoor, the daughter of late Bollywood actress Sridevi, has left her fans stunned with a new bold photoshoot.
The unapologetically bold and fierce Jhanvi Kapoor ventured made her mark in Bollywood and she keeps on proving she has a lot more in store for us. This time it’s her enchanting new photoshoot that has become the talk of the town.
Jhanvi’s sizzling snaps from her recent photoshoot have gone viral. The actress looks dead gorgeous in these pictures.
Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress who works in Hindi-language films. Born to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, she made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak, which was a commercial success. Kapoor has since starred in the Netflix films Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
