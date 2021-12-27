Throwback when Pooja Hegde posted ‘too hot to handle’ pictures

Pooja Hegde is a complete fashionista, and her style progression is proof of that. The actress is extremely popular in the South, with millions of fans.

Her Instagram account is brimming with photos from photoshoots and other beautiful outfits, and we can’t get enough of them.

Pooja Hegde’s earlier shot had left us all speechless as she throws out big fashion cues and hotness. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared ‘too hot to handle’ pics. She can be seen striking an uber-sexy pose, clad in a Basque black swimsuit, and added a unique touch to it with ankle-length boots.

Sharing the photos, Pooja wrote, “it’s getting hot in here.” Sure, we can’t agree any less.

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde is scorching hot as she pulls off a ‘wet’ hairdo and sensual gestures. Pooja opted for a seductive look with glossy lipstick, glittering eyeshadow, and a contoured face, hairstyled by Suhas Sunde and makeup by Kajol Mulani.