Throwback when Sunny Leone poses with Majnu Bhai’s painting

Sunny Leone posed with a painting of a donkey riding on the back of a horse and urged the audience to ‘identify the famous painter.’ In her Twitter account, she also mentioned Anil Kapoor.

The painting first appeared in Anees Bazmee’s comedy Welcome, and has since been used in a number of memes. Majnu Bhai, Anil’s character in the film, made it.

Replying to Sunny’s tweet, Anil wrote, “Majnu Bhai’s art is world-famous in India!” He added a couple of laughing emojis at the end.

Fans had hilarious reactions to the post. “this is Majnu’s painting for Laila,” one joked, making a reference to Sunny’s special song from Raees, Laila Main Laila. “This painting was owned by Mallika Sherawat, how come it’s with you?” another asked.