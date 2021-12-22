Throwback when Sunny Leone poses with Majnu Bhai’s painting

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Dec, 2021. 09:00 pm
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone poses with Majnu Bhai’s painting

Sunny Leone posed with a painting of a donkey riding on the back of a horse and urged the audience to ‘identify the famous painter.’ In her Twitter account, she also mentioned Anil Kapoor.

The painting first appeared in Anees Bazmee’s comedy Welcome, and has since been used in a number of memes. Majnu Bhai, Anil’s character in the film, made it.

Read more. Sunny Leone claims that journalists initially refused to interview her

Replying to Sunny’s tweet, Anil wrote, “Majnu Bhai’s art is world-famous in India!” He added a couple of laughing emojis at the end.

Fans had hilarious reactions to the post. “this is Majnu’s painting for Laila,” one joked, making a reference to Sunny’s special song from Raees, Laila Main Laila. “This painting was owned by Mallika Sherawat, how come it’s with you?” another asked.

Read More

4 mins ago
Meghan Markle; a witness in Prince Andrew’s sex case trail

Speculations are that Meghan, wife of Prince Harry can play a crucial...
9 mins ago
What Raj Kundra has to say about his pornography case?

Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case earlier this year...
17 mins ago
Deepika Padukone stuns fans in a gown with plunging neckline

Deepika Padukone is all dressed up for her appearance at the launch...
25 mins ago
Atif Aslam wishes a Happy Birthday to his son with a very cute caption

Pakistan’s leading singing sensation, Atif Aslam wishes a Happy Birthday to his...
31 mins ago
Lily Collins, Ashley discuss the difficulties about Emily in Paris Season 2

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park are poised to...
45 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan says she had never the 'marriage talk' with her mother

Sara Ali Khan has admitted that she and her mother, Amrita Singh,...