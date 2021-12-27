“Tiger is alive and the snake too”, says Salman Khan upon his return from hospital

Bollywood star actor Salman Khan got bitten by a snake bite just a day before his birthday but luckily the Kick actor got treated on time and is all well to celebrate his big day today.

Well, the star came out all energetic and healthy from the hospital and cracked a joke for his fans while talking to the media about the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Bubble (@bollywoodbubble)

“Tiger is alive and the snake too”, said the actor.

Read more: Netizens troll Salman Khan as he gets bitten by a snake

Khan was on his Panvel farmhouse from some quality time away from the city but that night turned out unpleasant for him as he was bitten by a snake and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Read more: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Breaks Silence On Salman’s Snake Bite Incident

On the other hand, newly-wed actress Katrina Kaif wished Khan in an Instagram story among a lot many others who penned down heartwarming wishes for the B-town actor.

Netizens grabbed the chance to troll the Bodyguard actor over the incident who was already in the headlines as his ex tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal.