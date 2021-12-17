Varun Dhawan Made His First Instagram Reel With Wife Natasha.

Web Desk BOL News

17th Dec, 2021. 01:54 pm

Bollywood heartthrob finally managed to convince his wife Natasha Dalal to make an Instagram reel with him.

Read more: Varun Dhawan & Natasha celebrate their first Diwali as a married couple with family

Natasha who otherwise shy away from her husbands social accounts is seen in a video on the actor’s Insta account earlier today. In the video, Varun is seen pulling Natasha into the frame with the song Teri Bhabhi in the background. He then proceed to kiss her on her cheeks.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The wife only agreed to the reel because Varun said he will shoot this video with someone else. “She may never do another reel with me. But, she knew how much I love the song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an year so she obliged.” Varun Explained.

Read more: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal are officially husband & wife now

Fans can’t get enough of it and teases Varun that Natasha will get the reel removed soon enough. While others are all hearts with how the couple looks together.

The two have been school best friends and were dating each other for quite a few years before finally tying the knot in January 2021.

Read More

21 hours ago
Billie Eilish Recalls Her Dark Childhood; Revealing Shocking Things About Her Past

Billie Eilish, an American pop singer exposed herself, revealing detailed nightmares from...
4 days ago
WORD ON THE STREET IS ...

Pakistani fashion has seen its fair share of trends that make the...
4 days ago
The retail kingdom that has caught everyone’s attention

  Khaadi has just launched its biggest retail landscape with its new...
4 days ago
7 things that need to be taught in schools

While we’re still debating on the single national curriculum for children in...
4 days ago
THE HOT CUPPA OF YOUR CHOICE SAYS A LOT ABOUT YOU

Are we the captains of the ship we call our life or...
4 days ago
Omar Iftikhar in the peripheries of Pakistan

Pakistan has produced a lot of fiction writers who have won over...