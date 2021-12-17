Varun Dhawan Made His First Instagram Reel With Wife Natasha.

Bollywood heartthrob finally managed to convince his wife Natasha Dalal to make an Instagram reel with him.

Natasha who otherwise shy away from her husbands social accounts is seen in a video on the actor’s Insta account earlier today. In the video, Varun is seen pulling Natasha into the frame with the song Teri Bhabhi in the background. He then proceed to kiss her on her cheeks.

Watch the video here:

The wife only agreed to the reel because Varun said he will shoot this video with someone else. “She may never do another reel with me. But, she knew how much I love the song and how happy I am that it’s trending after an year so she obliged.” Varun Explained.

Fans can’t get enough of it and teases Varun that Natasha will get the reel removed soon enough. While others are all hearts with how the couple looks together.

The two have been school best friends and were dating each other for quite a few years before finally tying the knot in January 2021.