Vicky-Katrina to Deepika-Ranveer, couples who gives major couple goals!

When Bollywood couples indulge in public displays of passion in charming ways, it is generally adored. And, of course, the year 2021 has been full of love-filled moments in the lives of our favorite couples, with the majority of them being public displays of love for one another on social media.

As the year 2021 nears an end, here with 5 much-in-love B-town couples who were all about ‘Ishq and Pyaar’ on social media. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, here are 5 celeb couples who won hearts with PDA.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

While the world hadn’t seen this couple together before they tied the knot on December 9, 2021, their cute PDA in the wedding photos didn’t go unnoticed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer and Deepika were the couple that ruled social media when it came to showing off their PDA. With each of their social media posts, the couple, who married in 2018, continued to give their fans relationship objectives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli



From the outset, Anushka and Virat have set goals for themselves as a pair. They’ve been married for nearly four years, and their love has grown exponentially. Anushka’s frequent transformation into Virat’s cheerleader is proof of this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir and Alia, whose one-half isn’t on social media, also managed to win the hearts of netizens this year with their PDA. While Alia’s occasional tweets featuring Ranbir on social media were full of affection, it was the Shamshera actor who stole the show offline when they walked out together with his protective side towards his ladylove.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika are the ones that make sure their PDA is always full of entertainment. Their love-filled social media passion has been the talk of the town all year, from Arjun cheekily requesting Malaika for credit as the photographer to the lovely lady poking fun at the Gunday star.