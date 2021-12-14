Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gives major couple goals in recent pictures
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married for about a week now, and the couple has been sharing stunning photos from their wedding ceremony.
While the photos speak volumes about their perfect wedding, the newlyweds have set the internet on fire once more by sharing additional pre-wedding photos.
Katrina looked stunning in her pastel-colored elaborately embroidered saree, which she wore with a matching veil, as seen in the photos. The bride wore her hair down and added a hefty choker set to her ensemble.
View this post on Instagram
She was also seen holding a bouquet in her hand as she posed for the camera. And while the actress looked ethereal Vicky found it difficult to take his eyes off her.
On the other hand, Vicky complimented his bride well in a peach-coloured sherwani. Interestingly, the sunset at the fort served as the perfect backdrop for the pics. The couple captioned the post as, “To love, honor and cherish”.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Taylor Swift gives a sneak peak into her 32nd birthday event
Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with a blast with the HAIM...
2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Belfast' lead in film nominations
The 27th Critics' Choice Awards nominations have been revealed. Steven Spielberg's West...
Priyanka Chopra praises Miss Universe ‘She’s very smart and gorgeous’
Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, expressed her delight at...
'Belfast' and 'Power of the Dog' top nominations for troubled Globes
Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" and Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of...
Mira Rajput dazzles with lehenga and a heavy nose ring
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife, occasionally models and has a large fan...