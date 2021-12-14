Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gives major couple goals in recent pictures

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 07:32 pm
Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gives major couple goals

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married for about a week now, and the couple has been sharing stunning photos from their wedding ceremony.

While the photos speak volumes about their perfect wedding, the newlyweds have set the internet on fire once more by sharing additional pre-wedding photos.

Katrina looked stunning in her pastel-colored elaborately embroidered saree, which she wore with a matching veil, as seen in the photos. The bride wore her hair down and added a hefty choker set to her ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

She was also seen holding a bouquet in her hand as she posed for the camera. And while the actress looked ethereal Vicky found it difficult to take his eyes off her.

On the other hand, Vicky complimented his bride well in a peach-coloured sherwani. Interestingly, the sunset at the fort served as the perfect backdrop for the pics. The couple captioned the post as, “To love, honor and cherish”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

