Viral Video: Ankita Lokhande Dancing to ‘Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi’ With Injured Foot

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 01:42 am
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who recently married businessman Vicky Jain, has shared a video of herself dancing to the song “Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi” with an injured foot. The song is from the film Raja Hindustani, which stars Aamir Khan. The video was published on Instagram by the Pavitra Rishta actress and her pal, Actress Ashita Dhawan. Ankita can be seen in the video wearing a short green flowery dress and a hairband, with her hair pulled back into a bun.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashita Dhawan (@ashitadhawan)

She was observed hopping on one foot and dancing and singing to the beats. Ankita was also seen walking with a cane and resting her injured foot in a cast on a nearby bed. “Taang tooti par himmat na chooti,” a few lines were written in the video. (Her leg is broken, but she hasn’t lost her spirit.) Maan gaye nayi dulhan ki shiddat ko (sic)” “Congratulations on the new bride’s zeal.)

The video’s caption read, “Love your spirit Mrs. Jain Don’t kick start your

