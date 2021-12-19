Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma sends a message to paparazzi

Anushka Sharma sent a message on her Instagram Stories praising those who didn’t reveal Vamika’s photos on public platforms and making a request to those who didn’t.

Anushka Sharma and Virat were pictured boarding a flight to South Africa earlier this week, with Vamika in the actor’s arms.

“We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward,” the note read, seemingly written on behalf of her and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

“We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you,” the statement added.