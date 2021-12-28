Watch: Genelia and Salman burn the dance floor with their zestful moves

Bollywood actress Genelia D’Souza shared a heart-warming video of her dance with Salman Khan along with a post to wish him on his 56th birthday.

Genelia attended Salman’s birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse and both the stars could be seen burning up the dance floor with their zestful moves.

D’Souza penned down for “Bhai”, “Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May God bless you with loads of happiness, love, and great health. We Love you”.

Both the stars were seen dancing in red tops with jeans at the party spilling the magic with their power-packed moves.

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress debuted in B-town in 2003 with the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam and rose to popularity with her role in the next film Boys which was released the same year.

She established her image of a leading actress in no span of time and her role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na played a crucial part in her journey to success.

Genelia tied the knot with actor Ritesh Deshmukh in 2012 after dating for nearly 9 years.