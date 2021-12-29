Watch Nora Fatehi reacts as paparazzi called her ‘Nora Paaji’

A paparazzo wrongly shouted ‘Nora paaji’ to Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa while they were posing for the cameras recently. She playfully remarked that she was delighted he didn’t call her ‘behenji’ as she chuckled.

Nora and Guru may be seen in the video posing together for the paparazzi when one of the cameramen says, “Rani ji! Rani ji Center (Please look at the center, Rani).”

When Nora and Guru realised she was being addressed as Rani ji, they fell out laughing. Dance Meri Rani, a song video featuring the pair, was recently released. “Where do you come from” Guru inquired.

Nora then turned around laughing and as a paparazzo asked her to pose again saying, “Nora paaji, Nora paaji thoda left.” This too cracked up Nora as she said, “Kam se kam tumne behenji nahi kaha.”

Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan sang Dance Meri Rani, which was released earlier this month. The music was composed by Tanishk Bagchi, while the lyrics were written by Rashmi Virag. The music video was directed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The song is a sequel to their previous smash hit, Naach Meri Rani.