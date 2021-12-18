Watch: Shahid Kapoor bleeds all over his clothes after injuring his lips on set
The directors of Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey have shared the actor’s story during the film’s production ahead of its release. While batting on the field without a helmet, the actor sustained a significant injury to his lip and required 25 stitches.
Shahid slogs it out on the field to hone his batting technique in this behind-the-scenes footage. He is injured during the gunfire and yells, “I have b*lls!” before continuing.
During the filming of the movie, the actor suffered a severe lip injury and required 25 stitches. The shoot was halted for a few weeks to allow Shahid to recover. Shahid was bleeding profusely and holding his lip as it continued to bleed throughout the video.
As he tries to stop it, blood specks appear on his tee and handkerchief. The actor and his crew had no idea how serious the injury was, and it wasn’t until the bleeding continued that someone offered, “should we go to the doctor?”
Read More
Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh, says his golden outfit 'matches with mic’
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently traveled to the United Arab Emirates...
Hareem Shah definitely knows how to dance! watch the viral video
TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak have once again set the...
Alizeh Shah gives major tomboy vibes that we can't ignore!
Leading actress and the sensation of Media, Alizeh Shah is known for...
Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 million
Sony Music said Thursday it has bought the rights to Bruce Springsteen's...
DiCaprio and Lawrence big up science in doomsday comedy
For Hollywood A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, their new end-of-the-world comedy...