Watch: Shahid Kapoor bleeds all over his clothes after injuring his lips on set

The directors of Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey have shared the actor’s story during the film’s production ahead of its release. While batting on the field without a helmet, the actor sustained a significant injury to his lip and required 25 stitches.

Shahid slogs it out on the field to hone his batting technique in this behind-the-scenes footage. He is injured during the gunfire and yells, “I have b*lls!” before continuing.

During the filming of the movie, the actor suffered a severe lip injury and required 25 stitches. The shoot was halted for a few weeks to allow Shahid to recover. Shahid was bleeding profusely and holding his lip as it continued to bleed throughout the video.

As he tries to stop it, blood specks appear on his tee and handkerchief. The actor and his crew had no idea how serious the injury was, and it wasn’t until the bleeding continued that someone offered, “should we go to the doctor?”