Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 03:00 pm

83: A flop at local box office remains highest grossing in international market

Ranveer Singh Photo: Instagram

The Ranveer Singh starrer 83 which was considered a big flop in its local market India has managed to defeat all its competing movies in the international market.

The film fizzled on the box office and the fans seemed quite disappointed with the content.

However, the international film enthusiasts received 83 quite well and it remained the highest grossing Indian movie of 2021.

“83 has amassed a total of around Rs. 63 cr gross (USD 8.4 m) overseas and may end its run around the Rs. 65 cr gross figure in the best case scenario”, reported Pinkvilla.

Despite of huge promotions and the star cast like Ranveer and Deepika, the movie remained a flop for its audience in India.

