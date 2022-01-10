Age gap? here’s Arjun Kapoor replied to trolls 

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are often the topics of internet trollers for their 12-year age gap. Arjun has once again given a befitting reply to the trolling and called it ‘silly’.

Bollywood celebrities Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in a stable relationship. The couple, who were primarily very secretive about their relationship is now out and open.

Arjun, 36, and Malaika, 48 have been targets of trolls concerning their 12-year age gap. But the couple has very tactfully ignored the comments, the pair have mostly ignored them as the ultimate solution.

But this time Arjun had voiced his view about being trolled due to his age gap with his girlfriend, Malaika.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Talking to Masala.com, the actor said, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

He further added, “What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship.”