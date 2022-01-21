Aishwarya Rai in her teenage years, before she won the Miss World

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all, from winning Miss World in 1994 to having a great film career. One of Aishwarya’s many fan accounts shared an old photo of her from before she won the Miss World title.

The picture is from Aishwarya’s teenage days, in which she is seen smiling while looking away from the camera. The picture was captioned, “Before Miss World.”

When she was 21 years old, Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World in 1994. Iruvar, a Tamil film directed by Mani Ratnam, was her first film. Later, in the same year, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, alongside actor Bobby Deol.