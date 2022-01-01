Aishwarya Rai wishes New Year as she poses with her daughter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first social media post of 2022 was a selfie with her daughter Aaradhya, along with a New Year message to her fans. Aaradhya is seen in the photo creating a heart shape with her hands.

“Here’s wishing you all a very Happy New Year with lots of Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness God Bless,” Aishwarya wrote alongside the picture.

While most fans either appreciated the photo calling it adorable or wished Aish in return, one had a different take. One fan remarked how, of late, Aradhya is featuring on Aishwarya’s account increasingly. “Slowly Aaradhya is taking over this account,” he wrote.

Others offered more typical reactions, wishing the actress and her daughter well. Many people, however, expressed their want to see Aishwarya Rai again on the screen.