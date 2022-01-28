Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna’s crime show’s trailer to be out tomorrow

Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor, is getting up to play a cop once again, but this time for his debut online series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

Ajay is well-known for his roles as cops in cinema, such as officer Bajirao in Singham and Superintendent Amit Kumar in Gangaajal. Fans of the star will be able to see the star’s intense and fierce avatar in a brand new web show. The makers of the series announced a piece of good news for all Ajay Devgn fans on Friday, January 28.

Tomorrow will see the release of the trailer for this new online series. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness appears to be a storey involving a murder, with Ajay attempting to track down the perpetrator, based on the poster.

The trailer release announcement, the makers said, “Crime is officially out of time. #HotstarSpecials #Rudra – Trailer out tomorrow only on @disneyplushotstar #RudraTrailerTomorrow #RudraOnHotstar.”