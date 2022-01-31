Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 07:15 pm

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey trailer to release on this date

Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 07:15 pm
Bachchan Pandey

Bachchan Pandey trailer release date

Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiawala, will reportedly premiere its debut trailer on February 18.

The film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez, is said to be a remake of the Tamil movie Jigarthanda, which follows a vicious criminal who seeks recognition and an aspiring director who is given the opportunity to direct him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Says a trade source, “The trailer of Bachchan Pandey will be released on February 18 – a month before its theatrical release (March 18). There are two reasons for the trailer’s release – Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday is on the same day and 18 is also Akshay’s lucky number (1+8 = 9). The action-comedy-romance-drama is one of the most anticipated movies of this year as it marks Akshay’s return to the genres he is most loved in – action and comedy and is sure to be a theatrical blockbuster.”

Read More

50 mins ago
Famous Author Nemrah Ahmed expressed her displeasure over Aye-Musht-e-Khaak

The controversy over harmful content in Pakistani shows has been brought up...
53 mins ago
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set couple goals at Nida Yasir's birthday bash

The most adored couple in the showbiz industry, Ayeza Khan and Danish...
1 hour ago
Throwback: Hareem Shah dances in a hotel room, watch video

Famous TikToker and social media sensation Hareem Shah’s throwback dance video has...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance moves Sets the internet on fire

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
3 hours ago
BTS'S Jimin of had appendicitis surgery and tests positive for COVID-19

BTS member Jimin underwent appendix surgery on Monday and tested positive for...
3 hours ago
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died after falling from a 60-story skyscraper, and Harnaaz Sandhu mourns her loss.

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, died on Sunday. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Petrol Price in Pakistan
43 seconds ago
Petrol Price in Pakistan: Price of Petroleum products to remain unchanged

The Pakistani government has resolved not to raise petroleum product prices for...
PSX
3 mins ago
Stocks remain bullish on IMF deal development

KARACHI: The Pakistan Equity Market opened in a green zone on Monday...
QG vs LQ
4 mins ago
Quetta vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG vs MS live

Quetta Gladiators will face the defending champions Multan Sultans in the seventh...
7 mins ago
Ghias Khan elected OICCI president

KARACHI: Ghias Khan, president and chief executive officer of Engro Corporation Limited...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600