Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey trailer to release on this date

Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiawala, will reportedly premiere its debut trailer on February 18.

The film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez, is said to be a remake of the Tamil movie Jigarthanda, which follows a vicious criminal who seeks recognition and an aspiring director who is given the opportunity to direct him.

Says a trade source, “The trailer of Bachchan Pandey will be released on February 18 – a month before its theatrical release (March 18). There are two reasons for the trailer’s release – Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday is on the same day and 18 is also Akshay’s lucky number (1+8 = 9). The action-comedy-romance-drama is one of the most anticipated movies of this year as it marks Akshay’s return to the genres he is most loved in – action and comedy and is sure to be a theatrical blockbuster.”