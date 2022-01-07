Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 02:44 pm

Alia Bhatt all smiles for camera as beau Ranbir turned into her photographer

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples we have seen. Since they made their relationship official, fans have been going gaga over their pictures and videos.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures flaunting her beau’s photography skills. “casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills,” she captioned the post.

 

Also Read: Alia and Ranbir caught on camera leaving Mumbai

In the photos, the Raazi actress can be seen looking at the camera all-smiling, in another one she is clicked looking away from the camera.

Also, one of the pictures showed Alia wearing a monkey cap and an army print hoodie and looking happy.

However, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor dropped a sweet comment with heart emoticons to shower love on her future daughter-in-law.

The couple began dating each other back in 2017 on the sets of their upcoming film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, all set to release on September 9, 2022. It is for the first time that these two love birds will be collaborating on-screen.

