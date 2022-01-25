Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 06:07 pm

Alia Bhatt flaunts her photography skills with sunrise video

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt flaunts her photography skills

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a large following. Fans can’t stop raving over Alia and Ranbir every time she posts something on social media about them.

Alia shocked fans on Tuesday by posting a video from one of her vacations with Ranbir in which she showed her shooting talents. Despite the fact that Alia and Ranbir were not in the video, fans in Alia’s comment section began to miss the Sanju actor.

Alia posted a time-lapse video of the sunrise to her Instagram feed. Alia was seen in the video taking a time-lapse film of the rising sun.

Check out!

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Sharing the video, Alia wrote, “rise and shine with my very shaky time-lapse video.” However, fans were hoping to see Alia or Ranbir in the frame.

A fan wrote, “I thought Ranbir will show up suddenly”. Another wrote, “it rises and shine exactly the way you do… in fact your smile which creates dimples – leaves the same divine experience! Lots of love @aliaabhatt be blessed with vibrant health and thriving career in 2022”

