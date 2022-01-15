Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 07:47 pm

Alia Bhatt shows love for books as she surrounds herself with them

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is in a pensive mood surrounded by books

Alia Bhatt is a diva who never misses an opportunity to enchant her fans. It doesn’t matter if it’s about her upcoming films, photoshoots, holiday images, or anything else.

Alia has been extremely active on social media, and while each of her Instagram postings is a genuine treat for the fans, she has once again taken over the social media with yet another Instagram post.

The actor from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was seen in the photo stealing hearts with her casual look. She was dressed in a checkered shirt and grey slacks. the actress wrote in the caption, “Here but not there, always far away somewhere”.

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

