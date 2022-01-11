Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Shashi Kapoor with nostalgic photos

Actor Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor on Tuesday by writing a message. Amitabh shared a montage of their throwback photos on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor are seen standing close to each other in the first photo. It’s a moment from Kabhi Kabhie, their flick (1976). The other picture is of the performers on the set of one of their films, and it is a candid shot.

Sharing the post, Amitabh captioned it, “Zamaana beet gaya, na jaane kitni filmein ki saath mein (Ages have gone by, don’t know how many films we did together).” Reacting to the post, actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Best pair ever!!! Chalk and cheese, perfect foils!” Jaan Kumar Sanu wrote, “Two Gods in this photo Sir @amitabhbachchan (red heart emoji).”

Amitabh and Shashi have appeared in a number of films together, including Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), Deewar (1975), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Immaan Dharam (1977), Trishul (1978), Suhaag and Kaala Patthar (1979), Shaan and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980), Silsila (1981), and Namak Halaal (1982).