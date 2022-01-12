Ananya Panday shares pictures in swimsuit as Suahana goes ‘Wow’
Ananya Panday, an actor, posted a series of images of herself on Instagram on Tuesday. Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, replied to Ananya’s post.
Sharing a bunch of photos of herself wearing a colorful outfit, Ananya wrote, “Caught a vibe.”
View this post on Instagram
Suhana reacted to the pictures and commented, “Wow.” Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped fire emojis in the comments section.
Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, a fashion designer. Bhavana described how Ananya, Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana grew up together on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020.
