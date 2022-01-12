Ananya Panday shares pictures in swimsuit as Suahana goes ‘Wow’

Ananya Panday, an actor, posted a series of images of herself on Instagram on Tuesday. Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, replied to Ananya’s post.

Sharing a bunch of photos of herself wearing a colorful outfit, Ananya wrote, “Caught a vibe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Suhana reacted to the pictures and commented, “Wow.” Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, a fashion designer. Bhavana described how Ananya, Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana grew up together on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020.