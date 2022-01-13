Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 04:53 pm

Ananya Panday sizzles in colourful bikini set; see pictures

Ananya Panday wears bikini set

Bollywood’s rising star Ananya Panday raised has raised the temperatures with her latest Instagram post wearing a colourful bikini set.

Sharing the pictures, the Khaali Peeli actress left millions of her fans swooning over her million-watt beauty. “caught a vibe,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Apart from her fans, fellow celebrities including bestie Suhana Khan dropped sweet comments to compliment Panday.

In no time Suhana reacted to the pictures and commented, ‘Wow’. While another wrote ‘Gorgeous’. A third user said, “So pretty”. Many also praised the actors using emoticons.

Suhana Khan compliments Ananya Panday’s bikini shoot

To note, Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday, a well-known Bollywood actor. Ananya is following in the footsteps of Chunky, who established a name for himself with his great acting.

On the work front, she is working on her much-anticipated feature Liger. In this film, she will be seen alongside South superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

