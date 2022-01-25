Ananya Pandey refuses to take Siddhant’s jacket, ‘Aaj full sleeves’

Ananya says no to Siddhant’s jacket this time

Ananya Pandey was at Taj Land’s End with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and director Shakun Batra to promote their next film Gehraiyaan. Ananya, who was dressed in a little maroon top, had to borrow Siddhant’s jacket earlier because she was cold.

Ananya appears to have become wiser as a result of her ordeal. Ananya wore a full-sleeved short dress to the promotional activities on Tuesday.

In a video shared by paparazzi and fan clubs, as the actor walks towards the lawns from the hotel interior, she tells the photographers, “Aaj main full sleeve pehen ke aayi hoon (I am wearing full sleeves today).”

Click here to watch the video!

On February 11, Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan will be available on Amazon Prime. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were sighted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Monday to promote the film.