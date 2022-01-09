Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 05:34 pm

Anil Kapoor wishes Farah with throwback pictures on her birthday

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor wishes Farah Khan with throwback pictures

Anil Kapoor shared throwback images to filmmaker Farah Khan on her 57th birthday on Sunday. Anil took to Instagram to share a picture of a young Farah and Anil laughing together.

Anil Kapoor was wearing a brown jacket over a black T-shirt and a black cap in the photo. Farah Khan, dressed in a yellow top and black cap, grinned as she grabbed onto him. The duo was spotted in dark dress at an event in the second photo, which was shot recently.

Read more. Sunny Leone poses with Majnu Bhai’s painting, Anil Kapoor reacts

Sharing the post, Anil captioned it, “Happy Birthday @farahkhankunder! Some things never change and our friendship is definitely one of them! So glad to have you in my life! Here’s to always killing it on and off the screen! Love you Papaji!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Taking to the comments section, Farah said, “Papaji we are the original Jai and Veeru, Ram and Lakhan. Love you papaji, you’re the best.”

Several other celebs also wished Farah on her birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Madhuri Dixit shared a photo. She wrote, “Birthday greetings to my dearest @farahkhankunder. Wishing you another year full of madness and an inimitable energy. Big hugs and loads of love to you.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Disha Patani makes beau Tiger Shroff drool with new sizzling snap

Actress Disha Patani often takes the internet by storm with her bold...
2 hours ago
Mouni Roy is breaking internet in a body-hugging sheer dress

Indian actress Mouni Roy once again sets the Internet on fire with...
3 hours ago
Fans go berserk as Sarah Khan looks ethereal in these clicks

Sarah Khan, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has...
3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal on one month anniversary

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is celebrating a happy one month anniversary with...
4 hours ago
What piece of advice Aiman Khan has for TikToker Jannat Mirza?

Actress Aiman Khan has shared a piece of advice for TikTok star...
4 hours ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Katrina Kaif
14 mins ago
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s josh is super high in NEW photo from wedding sangeet

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently celebrated a month since their lavish...
34 mins ago
Punjab govt announces Rs0.8mn for each of 22 victims of Murree tragedy: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs0.8...
Khawaja Asif
42 mins ago
Khawaja Asif claims supporters of PTI also accepting govt’s failure

Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Sunday asserted that...
Hybrid seeds
1 hour ago
Hybrid seeds availability in next two to three years

Growers of the basmati rice are likely to get the much-awaited hybrid...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600