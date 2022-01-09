Anil Kapoor wishes Farah with throwback pictures on her birthday

Anil Kapoor shared throwback images to filmmaker Farah Khan on her 57th birthday on Sunday. Anil took to Instagram to share a picture of a young Farah and Anil laughing together.

Anil Kapoor was wearing a brown jacket over a black T-shirt and a black cap in the photo. Farah Khan, dressed in a yellow top and black cap, grinned as she grabbed onto him. The duo was spotted in dark dress at an event in the second photo, which was shot recently.

Sharing the post, Anil captioned it, “Happy Birthday @farahkhankunder! Some things never change and our friendship is definitely one of them! So glad to have you in my life! Here’s to always killing it on and off the screen! Love you Papaji!”

Taking to the comments section, Farah said, “Papaji we are the original Jai and Veeru, Ram and Lakhan. Love you papaji, you’re the best.”

Several other celebs also wished Farah on her birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Madhuri Dixit shared a photo. She wrote, “Birthday greetings to my dearest @farahkhankunder. Wishing you another year full of madness and an inimitable energy. Big hugs and loads of love to you.”