Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 04:51 pm

Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a “scamster.” Who put up a false casting call for the third season of his critically acclaimed murder thriller series Sacred Games. Dismissing rumors of a third installment, the Black Friday director urged supporters to denounce the scam. Stating that he intends to file an FIR against the perpetrator.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) 

Read more: Anurag Kashyap casts Pakistani actress Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal

The account was removed shortly after Kashyap uncovered the fraudulent casting call. Sacred Games will not receive a second season, the Gangs of Wasseypur series filmmaker stated on Instagram. “Rajbeer casting [his username] is a con artist. Please file a report about him. There will be no third season of Scared Games. “I’m going to file an FIR against this person,” he said in the caption.

The film Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Neeraj Ghaywan, was an instant smash. Because of its stellar cast, dark comedy, and plot. Its most recent season debuted in 2019.

Read more: Anurag Kashyap talks about rejecting Shah Rukh Khan Starrer super hit Kal Ho Na Ho

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Jeetendra Joshi had pivotal roles in the aforementioned series.

Kashyap tempted fans with a black and white photo of himself writing a script. He tagged Kriti Sanon and Nikhil Dwivedi on Instagram with the remark “beginning soon,” implying a project.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Actor Ali Abbas talks about Ahmed Ali Butt's win in PISA Awards

Actor Ali Abbas, son of famous actor Waseem Abbas, spoke out about...
2 hours ago
Wrestler John Cena spilled the beans on his acting career in a recent interview

With the recent release of John Cena's Peacemaker series by DC, the...
2 hours ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
3 hours ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of 'Pulp Fiction'

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
4 hours ago
Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan's most popular indie artist, released a music...
19 hours ago
Kendall Jenner flaunts her curves in a swimsuit, see photos

American model Kendall Jenner flaunted her toned abs and killer curves in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy A10
1 min ago
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A10 costs Rs. 21,999. The selling pricing...
Bride dance
12 mins ago
Bride dance with her mother and sisters to ‘Mahi Ve’ goes viral

On social media, a dance video of the bride and her mother...
12 mins ago
Child victim’s testimony enough to convict rapist on positive DNA, forensic reports: LHC rules

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ruled that in the...
Waqar Zaka
13 mins ago
Why do Pakistani Twitter Want PM Imran Khan to Meet Waqar Zaka?

The Pakistani Twitterati wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet Waqar Zaka...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600