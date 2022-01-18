Anurag Kashyap expossed an scammer on his Instagram

Anurag Kashyap, the famed Bollywood filmmaker, called out and warned a “scamster.” Who put up a false casting call for the third season of his critically acclaimed murder thriller series Sacred Games. Dismissing rumors of a third installment, the Black Friday director urged supporters to denounce the scam. Stating that he intends to file an FIR against the perpetrator.

The account was removed shortly after Kashyap uncovered the fraudulent casting call. Sacred Games will not receive a second season, the Gangs of Wasseypur series filmmaker stated on Instagram. “Rajbeer casting [his username] is a con artist. Please file a report about him. There will be no third season of Scared Games. “I’m going to file an FIR against this person,” he said in the caption.

The film Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Neeraj Ghaywan, was an instant smash. Because of its stellar cast, dark comedy, and plot. Its most recent season debuted in 2019.

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Jeetendra Joshi had pivotal roles in the aforementioned series.

Kashyap tempted fans with a black and white photo of himself writing a script. He tagged Kriti Sanon and Nikhil Dwivedi on Instagram with the remark “beginning soon,” implying a project.