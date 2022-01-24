Anushka and Virat pen a statement after daughter Vamika’s face got revealed
Celebrity couple Anushka and Virat Kohli have issued a joint statement after their daughter Vamika’s pictures and videos were widely spread all over the internet despite requests of not breaching the little one’s privacy.
Anushka Sharma and her daughter were caught on a live telecast during a match at Cape Town. To which, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress and her husband Virat Kohli said that she was caught off guard and didn’t realize the camera was on her and baby Vamika.
“Hi, guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter,” Kohli and Anuska wrote in separate Instagram stories on Monday.
“We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us,” they added.
The couple stated that their position on the topic remains unchanged and that they would welcome it that Vamika’s photographs are not clicked or published for reasons “mentioned previously.”
On the other hand, the broadcast and viral photos have enraged several fans who demand the tweets sharing the pictures be deleted; others have questioned why Sharma had lifted her toddler up if she didn’t want her face shown.
Since Vamika’s birth a little over a year ago, the celebrity couple has never shown her face in any of their photos. They have requested that the paparazzi refrain from photographing her, which they have followed.
