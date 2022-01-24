Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 12:02 pm

Anushka and Virat pen a statement after daughter Vamika’s face got revealed

Celebrity couple Anushka and Virat Kohli have issued a joint statement after their daughter Vamika’s pictures and videos were widely spread all over the internet despite requests of not breaching the little one’s privacy.

Anushka Sharma and her daughter were caught on a live telecast during a match at Cape Town. To which, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress and her husband Virat Kohli said that she was caught off guard and didn’t realize the camera was on her and baby Vamika.

“Hi, guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter,” Kohli and Anuska wrote in separate Instagram stories on Monday.

“We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us,” they added.

The couple stated that their position on the topic remains unchanged and that they would welcome it that Vamika’s photographs are not clicked or published for reasons “mentioned previously.”

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli

Also Read: VIRAL: Anushka & Virat’s daughter Vamika’s face revealed; fans show displeasure

On the other hand, the broadcast and viral photos have enraged several fans who demand the tweets sharing the pictures be deleted; others have questioned why Sharma had lifted her toddler up if she didn’t want her face shown.

Since Vamika’s birth a little over a year ago, the celebrity couple has never shown her face in any of their photos. They have requested that the paparazzi refrain from photographing her, which they have followed.

Read More

12 hours ago
Amar Khan, Meera and Ahsan Khan’s Killer Dance Moves Sets the Internet on fire

The International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) were hosted in Turkey, and some...
12 hours ago
Coke Studio 14 – Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan’s ‘Sajan Das Na’ out now!

Coke Studio 14, the most awaited music show of the year, is...
12 hours ago
Shawn Mendes Falls on a Hike While Posing for a Shirtless Photo: 'That's all I get.'

Shawn Mendes recently shared a humorous scene with fans on social media...
12 hours ago
Did you know Kate Middleton's birthday earrings price?

The cost of Kate Middleton's pearl earrings for her 40th birthday photographs...
13 hours ago
Iqra Aziz give permission to Yasir Hussain for second marriage?

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain, who is happily married to his beautiful wife,...
14 hours ago
Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Planned To Live Together Before Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian, star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has decided to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

novavax vaccine
14 mins ago
Australia approves Novavax vaccine amid battle against Omicron wave

CANBERRA - Australia approved the Novavax vaccine for people aged 18 and...
pcb
19 mins ago
PCB issues new playing conditions for PSL and fans

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released fresh points of amendment for...
south korea covid
28 mins ago
S. Korea reports 7,513 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 7,513 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
justice ayesha
42 mins ago
Politicians, celebs congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming first SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ayesha Malik has taken oath as the first woman judge...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement