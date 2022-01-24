Celebrity couple Anushka and Virat Kohli have issued a joint statement after their daughter Vamika’s pictures and videos were widely spread all over the internet despite requests of not breaching the little one’s privacy.

Anushka Sharma and her daughter were caught on a live telecast during a match at Cape Town. To which, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress and her husband Virat Kohli said that she was caught off guard and didn’t realize the camera was on her and baby Vamika.

“Hi, guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter,” Kohli and Anuska wrote in separate Instagram stories on Monday.