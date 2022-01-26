Anushka Sharma recently congratulated Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on their first child together. On Saturday, Priyanka shared the news on social media.

In a note posted on her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, “Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one.” Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli became parents last year – they celebrated their daughter Vamika’s first birthday in January this year.

Anushka’s wishes came just days after Priyanka and Nick announced on their Instagram accounts that they had welcomed a baby via surrogacy. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” their posts read.