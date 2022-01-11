Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her daughter on her birthday

Vamika, the daughter of Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, turned one on Tuesday, and the PK actress surprised fans with a never-before-seen snapshot of the tiny one!

Anushka Sharma shared a lovely photo of Vamika playing around with Wriddhiman Saha and Mitra’s daughter Anvi Saha on Instagram to reshare a birthday message from her friend Romi Mitra, the wife of cricketer Wriddhiman Saha.

Vamika, dressed in a cream-colored outfit with rainbows, and Anvi, dressed in a flowing dress, are seen playing in a park next to a play tent.

Earlier, The actress Anushka also shared a photo of herself on Instagram after a workout, with only a hashtag as a caption.

The image is actually Anushka’s ‘#sweatyselfie,’ which she accompanied with a slew of human cartwheel emojis. In the selfie, the actress, who is wearing no make-up, smiles at the camera. She’s wearing a tie-dye tee with purple tights for a unique athleisure look.