Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 07:45 pm

Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her daughter on her birthday

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shares a picture of her daughter

Vamika, the daughter of Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, turned one on Tuesday, and the PK actress surprised fans with a never-before-seen snapshot of the tiny one!

Anushka Sharma shared a lovely photo of Vamika playing around with Wriddhiman Saha and Mitra’s daughter Anvi Saha on Instagram to reshare a birthday message from her friend Romi Mitra, the wife of cricketer Wriddhiman Saha.

Read more. Anushka Sharma shares ‘sweaty selfie’ of herself working out

Vamika, dressed in a cream-colored outfit with rainbows, and Anvi, dressed in a flowing dress, are seen playing in a park next to a play tent.

Check out here!

Anushka Sharma shares unseen photo of daughter Vamika on first birthday

Earlier, The actress Anushka also shared a photo of herself on Instagram after a workout, with only a hashtag as a caption.

The image is actually Anushka’s ‘#sweatyselfie,’ which she accompanied with a slew of human cartwheel emojis. In the selfie, the actress, who is wearing no make-up, smiles at the camera. She’s wearing a tie-dye tee with purple tights for a unique athleisure look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Read More

23 mins ago
Here are Deepika Padukone's 4 hit movies!

Deepika Padukone is without a doubt one of Bollywood's most well-known actresses....
35 mins ago
Dia Mirza Dances with her Daughter Samaira - VIRAL VIDEO

Dia Mirza had a good time on Sunday in New Delhi. Guess...
36 mins ago
Netizens on Humayun Saeed's character in The Crown, 'Was Fawad Khan busy'?

The Crown’s newest cast member is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed. In the...
44 mins ago
Sunny Leone Jet Skiing In The Maldives - See Photos

Sunny Leone is in the Maldives, and she looks to be enjoying...
47 mins ago
'I have really enjoyed criticism since I was a kid', Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the popularity of her latest film Atrangi...
54 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor calls Ananya Pandey 'poser' as she drops pictures

Ananya Panday, an actor, shared photos of herself on Instagram on Tuesday....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sussanne Khan
27 seconds ago
Sussanne Khan Kissed by Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni After Testing Positive For Covid 19

Last night, Sussanne Khan tested positive for Covid-19. She took to social...
Dr Mansoor Mohiuddin
5 mins ago
Pakistani doctor made history by transplanting a pig’s heart into a Human

For the first time in medical history, a team of doctors in...
Deepika Padukone
9 mins ago
Throwback when Deepika Padukone joined ‘pawri hori hai’ trend

The #pawrihorihai trends began when a social media influencer Dananeer uploaded a...
Noose tightens around Mir Shakil; Court reserves verdict on accused's plea
10 mins ago
Accountability Court defers hearing on Mir Shakeel’s acquittal plea in Johar Town case

LAHORE:  An accountability court on Tuesday deferred hearing on an application of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600