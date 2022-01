Anushka Sharma shares glimpses of throwback mood!

Anushka Sharma offered her fans a peek of her throwback mood on Sunday when she posted many throwback photos on Instagram. Anushka looks like she’s having a great time outside, soaking in the sun.

Anushka Sharma is seen relaxing in a field on a sunny day in the photos, which appear to have been taken in South Africa. She grinned and posed for the camera numerous times.

The actress chose a baby pink top and matched it with cropped blue denim for her day out. She didn’t wear any makeup and wore her hair down. Sharing the post, Anushka captioned it, “This day was … (red heart emoji) #Throwback.”